Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $603.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak bought 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $130,171.12. This trade represents a 570.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

