Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 14,494 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of Coastal Financial worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,266.28. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Report on Coastal Financial

About Coastal Financial

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.