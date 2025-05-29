Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 283,838 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 283,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.54% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 976,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 771,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 708,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 242,683 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

