Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,359 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

