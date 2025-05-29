Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $83,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,284 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,085,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $21,438,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

