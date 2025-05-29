Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.04 Million Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $720.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

In related news, Director A Russell Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.90. The trade was a 72.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

