Two Sigma Investments LP Has $4.11 Million Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,943 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.45% of The Pennant Group worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

