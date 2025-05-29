Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $4.23 Million in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 203,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

UVXY stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

