Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $381.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.07. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $390.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.