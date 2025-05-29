Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

