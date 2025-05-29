Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,001 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.85% of Altimmune worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.13. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $11.16.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
