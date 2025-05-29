Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,413 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.44% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

