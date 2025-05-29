Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 125,041 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 819.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

