Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 43,284 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,284 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 807,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 233,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $454,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,345.36. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.7%

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $637.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

