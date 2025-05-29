Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,671 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of A10 Networks worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in A10 Networks by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEN. Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, May 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE ATEN opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.