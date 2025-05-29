UBS Group Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $40.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $81,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,452.76. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.