UBS Group Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,062,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

