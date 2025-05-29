Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

