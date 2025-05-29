V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in V2X by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of V2X by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in V2X by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

Insider Activity at V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,862.65. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

