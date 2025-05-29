Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $63.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

