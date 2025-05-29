VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.69. VF shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,694,213 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 85,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,112.38. The trade was a 40.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhishek Dalmia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 380,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,632.92. This represents a 15.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 50,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on VF and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VF from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on VF from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

VF Stock Down 2.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.00%.

Institutional Trading of VF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

