Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $125.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

