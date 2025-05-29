Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,460,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 729,001 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Opera by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,176,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 506,425 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Opera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Opera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 748,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at $10,646,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

