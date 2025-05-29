Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 693 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $266,148,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $209,931,000. FMR LLC raised its position in RB Global by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in RB Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in RB Global by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,030,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,189,000 after purchasing an additional 424,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $104.87 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

