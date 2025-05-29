Vident Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. This represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chewy Trading Down 1.1%
NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
