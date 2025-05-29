Vident Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFPM opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

TFPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

