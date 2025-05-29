Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

