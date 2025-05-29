Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

