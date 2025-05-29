Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amentum alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:AMTM opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amentum

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.