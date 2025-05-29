Vident Advisory LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 875.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,273.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

