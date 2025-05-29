Vident Advisory LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 452,303 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,502,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of EWT stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.