Vident Advisory LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 37,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,181,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

