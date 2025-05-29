Vident Advisory LLC Buys 1,588 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

NYSE:SKY opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

