Vident Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,144 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,504,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $806,328.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,891.22. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,154 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $79,325.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,811.94. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $67.23 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

