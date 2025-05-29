Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,457 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

