Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 158,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,691,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

