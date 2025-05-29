Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,275,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,925,000 after purchasing an additional 632,437 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,308,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,670,000 after purchasing an additional 389,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

