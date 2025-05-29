Vident Advisory LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,741,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,176,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,107,000 after buying an additional 1,041,677 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,981,000 after buying an additional 1,011,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,209,000 after buying an additional 953,528 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

NYSE:SKX opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,635,233.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,144.12. This trade represents a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,539.92. This trade represents a 44.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

