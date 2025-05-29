Vident Advisory LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Grab by 7,238.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

GRAB opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

