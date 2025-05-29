Vident Advisory LLC Has $333,000 Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.4%

CCU stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

