Vident Advisory LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

