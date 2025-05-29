Vident Advisory LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

