Vident Advisory LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 980.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $10,345,000. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,633 shares of company stock worth $8,914,433. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

