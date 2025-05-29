Vident Advisory LLC Has $375,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $2,431,501.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,206.25. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,089 shares of company stock valued at $57,323,475 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IOT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

