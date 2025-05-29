Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Insmed by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 21,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $1,424,506.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,659.50. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $26,834.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,604.34. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,192 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

