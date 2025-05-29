Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 509,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 734,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 485,299 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

