Vident Advisory LLC Increases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after acquiring an additional 923,064 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,306,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.