Vident Advisory LLC Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 553,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 577,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after buying an additional 76,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $66.21 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

