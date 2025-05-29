Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

