Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Loews by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Loews by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of L opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $4,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,755,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,655 shares of company stock worth $9,069,294 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

